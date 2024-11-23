Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are the class of the NFC East at the moment. At 8-2, Philadelphia seems like a lock to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, reaching the playoffs is going to be quite a bit harder for the Eagles than previously expected, according to one prominent league insider.

“Eagles ruled out WR DeVonta Smith for Sunday night’s game vs. the Rams due to his hamstring injury,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter on Friday.

Eagles ruled out WR DeVonta Smith for Sunday night’s game vs. the Rams due to his hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/HYy94nqcZC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“Last I looked receivers use there hands to catch not hamstrings.. but thats how this generation is,” one fan who thinks Smith should tough things out added.

“Fairly certain Smitty injured his hammy against Dallas — he probably shouldn’t have played Washington on a short week. Smitty is a trooper, it’s so rare he misses a game — I’d imagine both sides regret not resting him off a short week,” one fan added.

“Get healthy, get ready for the playoffs. Wondered if something was up, he’s been off the last few games,” added a fan.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“They are going to need him..brutal,” one fan added.

“Aj brown can hold it down. Smith has to be ready for Baltimore next week,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles have enough to win the division if Smith is out for an extended period.