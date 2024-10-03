Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly open to trading star wide receiver Davante Adams and it sounds like there is one team Adams is focused on joining.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, it seems that Davante Adams is “focused on engineering a trade” to the New York Jets.

“Teams involved Davante Adams’ market have become convinced the Raiders star is focused on engineering a trade to the Jets. The Bills and Steelers are among those who’ve inquired with Vegas on Adams, per sources,” Breer said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

There is one pretty clear reason why Adams might want to join the Jets: star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Before joining the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams played the first eight seasons of his career with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and the Jets have struggled on offense this season, and Adams would presumably help.

During his time catching passes from Rodgers previously, he emerged as one of the most dominant wide receivers in the entire league as the two of them formed perhaps the best quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL.

We’ll have to see whether or not Adams does end up with the Jets.

