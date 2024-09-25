Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints were involved in a rock fight on Sunday.

The Eagles prevailed, winning the game 15-12, but it was an ugly game, and they didn’t escape unscathed. One Eagles player in particular left with a bad taste in his mouth over how things unfolded on the field.

Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay is regarded as one of the best corners in the NFL, and he’s known as someone who has never been afraid to speak his mind.

He certainly isn’t shying away from his reputation now. During Sunday’s game, replays revealed that Saints player had a nasty habit of hitting Eagles late, in some instances even appearing to be attempting to injure players intentionally, including Slay.

In one play, Saints player Trevor Penning drove Slay back on a block and continued hitting Slay even when they were past the boundary and off the field. Many Eagles found the play to be dirty, and Slay wasn’t happy about it.

According to Athlon Sports, Slay sounded off on the incident on his podcast.

“He’s lucky I ain’t get back in that game because- I ain’t gonna tell you what I would do,” Slay said. “But it woulda been something done during that game. Just know that.”

The Eagles and Saints won’t see each other again during the regular season, but it’ll be interesting to see how things unfold if they run into each other in the playoffs.

[Athlon Sports]