Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been caught up in a whirlwind as of late. After being demoted from his job as the Giants starter, Jones requested his release from the team.

Now, after weighing all of his options, Jones has decided on where he’ll call home next, according to one prominent league insider.

“Former (Giants) QB Daniel Jones is signing with the (Vikings), sources tell (NFL on FOX). Jones had several options, but prioritized a team in contention with a QB-friendly offensive system and a coaching staff known for maximizing player potential,” reported Jordan Schultz on Wednesday.

Jones is signing with the #Vikings, sources tell @NFLonFOX. Jones had several options, but prioritized a team in contention with a QB-friendly offensive system and a coaching staff known for maximizing player potential. pic.twitter.com/WCRHSK7JuD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 27, 2024

Fans reacted to Jones’s decision on social media.

“Probably a smart move by Minny,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Must be a money thing. Doesn’t seem to make sense from a chance to play for Jones,” one fan added.

“Vikings going to win a SB with Darnold and Danny Dimes and laugh at both the Jets and Giants doing so,” one fan added, noting how the Vikings now have two quarterbacks that used to play in New York.

“Vikings being a rehab for QB’s? I’ll allow it,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jones can get any significant playing time in Minnesota.