The New York Giants have decided to bench former starting quarterback Daniel Jones. But that’s not the only change they’ve made for the former first-round pick.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Daniel Jones made quite a shocking position change during practice for the Giants as he was lined up at safety on the scout team defense.

“Daniel Jones spent part of the open portion of practice wearing a red scout team jersey lined up at safety during an offensive install period,” Duggan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“He was joined on the scout team D by some practice squad OL, TE coach Tim Kelly, assistant QB coach Christian Jones and offensive assistant Christian Daboll,” Duggan added.

Jones had been the team’s starting quarterback since 2019 after the Giants selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He also signed a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2023 season.

Needless to say, it’s pretty stunning news that he is now working as a scout team defensive back when he was the team’s starting quarterback less than two weeks ago, and this news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Thank you for everything Jones. This is worse than when Eli was benched. After everything 8 did for us, this is how it all ends. Shame on you Brian Daboll and John Mara,” one fan wrote on X.

“Do not mourn for Daniel Jones, at $160M he’s the highest paid scout team Safety in NFL history, and that’s actually extremely impressive,” Reddit CFB said in a post.

“That’s a very expensive scout player,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote.

“It’s not Daniel Jones’ fault that he was over-drafted. Not his fault that he played well at the time a new contract was discussed. Not his fault the Giants overpaid. Not his fault his offensive line sucks. But the Giants are looking to embarrass him and derail his career with this unforgivable insult,” another fan wrote.

“This is just disrespectful. It feels like an attempt to publicly embarrass him,” Dallas Cowboys reporter Bobby Belt said in a post.

“This is an embarrassing look for the Giants. I have been extremely critical of Jones and was clearly never a fan of him coming out of college, but why does he deserve to be demeaned like this? The kid is a class act. Just send him home and give him a reprieve,” another fan added.

“There’s a non-zero chance that Daniel Jones hurts himself as a practice-squad safety and triggers millions in 2025 salary that is only guaranteed against injury, right?” Greg Auman of Fox Sports wrote.

“He gave everything he had to the giants for his 6 years, and after benching him, you have him to scout team safety,” another fan added.

The Giants are set to move forward with Tommy DeVito as their starter in Jones’ place.

[Dan Duggan]