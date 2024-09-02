Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Not only will Daniel Jones return as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants this season, but he will also return as one of the team’s captains for the 2024 NFL season.

On Monday, the New York Giants announced that Daniel Jones would be one of the five captains for the team this upcoming season after a vote from the players. Jones joins left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and long snapper Casey Kreiter as captains for this year’s squad.

As Thomas explains, this is an especially big honor this year as the team has half as many captains this season as it did last season.

“This year there is less captains, so I think that holds a little bit more weight,” Thomas said according to the New York Giants official team website. “Guys respect you a lot more. We brought a lot of other veteran guys along, even if they’re not captains, that have done a good job on both sides of the ball, just being leaders and trying to get everybody on the same page.”

The Giants were pretty open about the possibility of bringing in another quarterback this offseason to compete with or replace Jones, but it’s clear he still has a lot of respect in that locker room.

[New York Giants]