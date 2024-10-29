Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New York Sports are not going well at the moment.

The New York Yankees are down 0-3 in the World Series, and the New York Jets and New York Giants are both 2-6 approaching the season’s halfway point. In the Giants case, their most recent loss came on Monday night in a nationally televised game.

The Giants got the ball back late in a position to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt caused a strip sack that he’d go on to recover, putting the Steelers back in position to seal the win. Now, thanks to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, we know whose fault the strip sack was.

According to Pro Football Talk, the blame is on quarterback Daniel Jones, who called for the wrong protection at the line of scrimmage.

“He was supposed to be chipped,” Daboll said.

“DJ was looking at the coverage, communication, but Jermaine was anticipating a chip. . . . We had a shift to the tight end to get over to Watt and we didn’t get the shift. . . . DJ feels terrible, to be honest with you. I don’t know if he’s gonna own it. He came up here to say he’d own it, it was a shift that was accompanying the play, he was kind of surveying the coverage, deciding what he wanted to do, and we didn’t get the shift.”

As it turns out, Jones did own up to screwing things up.

“I needed to shift, needed to shift Theo,” Jones said.

“I was looking at the coverage, didn’t chip him, Jermaine was expecting a chip and didn’t get that, so that was my fault.”

It’s a brutal mistake that may have ruined the Giants’ last hope to make the playoffs, and potentially even cost Jones his long-term job security in New York.

