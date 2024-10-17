Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have been a surprising success story this season.

The Commanders are sitting at 4-2 in first place in the NFC East. Washington’s success has been in large part thanks to the play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has put the league on notice, and Commanders head coach Dam Quinn believes the rookie even has some veteran characteristics.

Success in the NFL is about work ethic and preparation, and Quinn likes what he’s seen from the second overall pick in the NFL draft.

“For me, getting a chance to be around excellent quarterbacks and seeing what it looks like and knowing that we have an excellent quarterback here, it’s fantastic,” Quinn said, via the team’s official YouTube channel.

“I would say the common thread on that is relentless work ethics and I’ve seen it with Jayden. Going back through Dak [Prescott] and Matt [Ryan].

“That is a trait that definitely sticks out to me. There’s just so much preparation that can go in finding the right balance of decision-making, competing, making the plays go.

“That is a trait that sticks out to me. There’s just so much preparation. I love Jayden and what he brings to us.

“I can’t wait to see him grow, man. He is absolutely relentless about it.”

The preparation that Quinn has noticed is paying off. Daniels leads the NFL in completion percentage, is fourth in quarterback rating, and ninth in passing yards.

There’s a lot of season left, but the Commanders are clearly ascending.

If Daniels can keep his work ethic consistent, there’s no reason Washington can’t make a deep run this season.

