Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL this season.

At 5-1 and in first place in the tight NFC North there’s no reason to think Detroit can’t go all the way this year. Unfortunately, the season took a dark turn this week.

Star wide receiver Jameson Williams was hit with a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s banned substances policy. This is especially concerning for Williams due to already being suspended earlier in his career for violating the league’s gambling policy.

While a lot of the details surrounding this latest situation have yet to emerge, head coach Dan Campbell has addressed things as well as he can.

“I’m not supposed to really talk about it,” Campbell revealed on Wednesday, according to Lions reporter Eric Woodyard.

Campbell revealed that he hasn’t lost trust in Williams but added: “Unfortunately, you’ve got to pay for your sins.”

Fans reacted to Campbell’s response on social media.

“Campbell protecting his guys. What a good coach does,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Sounds like the team is in a wait-and-see mode with Williams. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon to contribute,” one fan added.

“Yikes sounds bad and 2 games was a slap in the wrist for his 2nd suspension in back to back years,” one fan said.

“NFLPA should be all over this but they’re too weak,” one fan added.

It’s a shame that Williams can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Hopefully, he can get things on track before his story ends similar to that of Josh Gordon.

