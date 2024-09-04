Damar Hamlin Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish on

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the NFL last season after the terrifying incident back in 2022 that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it sounds like he is set for an even bigger role with the team this upcoming season.

Damar Hamlin played in just five games last season, not starting any of them, playing mostly special teams for the Buffalo Bills after making his return to the football field. But on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that Hamlin will be one of the team’s starting safeties for this weekend’s season-opening showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Damar Hamlin will start,” Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a press conference according to Pro Football Talk. “What else can’t this young man do? He went through what he went through on the field, you guys have written about that over and over, and to come back from that — it’s one thing to come back from an ACL or a broken bone. It’s another thing to come back off what he came back off. Let alone to decide to play football, and contact football, in full pads at the NFL level — I don’t think I need to say anything more. It’s incredible.”

Obviously, this is a pretty significant announcement, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

We’ll have to see how Hamlin performs as a starter this weekend.

