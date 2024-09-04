Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the NFL last season after the terrifying incident back in 2022 that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it sounds like he is set for an even bigger role with the team this upcoming season.

Damar Hamlin played in just five games last season, not starting any of them, playing mostly special teams for the Buffalo Bills after making his return to the football field. But on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that Hamlin will be one of the team’s starting safeties for this weekend’s season-opening showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Damar Hamlin will start,” Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a press conference according to Pro Football Talk. “What else can’t this young man do? He went through what he went through on the field, you guys have written about that over and over, and to come back from that — it’s one thing to come back from an ACL or a broken bone. It’s another thing to come back off what he came back off. Let alone to decide to play football, and contact football, in full pads at the NFL level — I don’t think I need to say anything more. It’s incredible.”

Obviously, this is a pretty significant announcement, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

When I tell you I’m so proud of this dude right here man! Anyone that knows @HamlinIsland will tell you how great of a person he is, he’ll give you the shirt off of his back. All the hard work to get back to this point. Keep going bro 🫶🏾3️⃣ #agency1family https://t.co/zBVWMCINdX — Ira Turner (@agentturner1) September 4, 2024

A true testament of all the work he’s put in since that night. Major congratulations to Damar for a spot he’s earned. Can’t wait to watch him ball out. https://t.co/od99IGrPVy — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) September 4, 2024

Damar Hamlin not winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year last season made me think it was time to get rid of the award altogether. https://t.co/w4m3F4tKzc — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) September 4, 2024

There’s still a shocking amount of people who don’t wanna see him succeed because he literally died man it’s insane hope he balls out https://t.co/gjRqwORCci — Bryce 🎸 (@MileHighMims) September 4, 2024

This is pretty amazing news! I'm no Bill's fan but this is awesome! Congrats on the incredibly hard road back! https://t.co/f0OIhslvdM — Getz (@GetzyNSports) September 4, 2024

We’ll have to see how Hamlin performs as a starter this weekend.

[Pro Football Talk]