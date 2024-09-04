Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2022 NFL season, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin underwent a terrifying situation when he went into cardiac arrest on the field and required life-saving CPR during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only has he returned to football, but he will also be back in the team’s starting lineup.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills officially announced that Damar Hamlin will be one of the team’s starting safeties for their season-opening showdown against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

“Damar Hamlin will start,” Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a press conference according to Pro Football Talk. “What else can’t this young man do? He went through what he went through on the field, you guys have written about that over and over, and to come back from that — it’s one thing to come back from an ACL or a broken bone. It’s another thing to come back off what he came back off. Let alone to decide to play football, and contact football, in full pads at the NFL level — I don’t think I need to say anything more. It’s incredible.”

Hamlin appeared in five games for the team last season in which he recorded two tackles, but this will be his first game starting since the incident in 2022.

[Pro Football Talk]