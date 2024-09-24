Bills safety Damar Hamlin running after recording his first ever interception Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) returns an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has had perhaps the most difficult journey of all to become a starter in the NFL. And on Monday, all of his hard work paid off in perhaps the best highlight of his career to date.

Hamlin, who of course made it back to the field last season after suffering a cardiac arrest in the 2022-23 NFL season, had played a big impact on the Bills this season after the departure of numerous safeties from their roster this offseason, starting all three games thus far.

On Monday, he didn’t just start the game. He made a massive impact early in the game that helped swing the result in the Bills’ favor.

In the second quarter, Hamlin was able to capitalize on an overthrow from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, recording the first interception of his NFL career and returning it past midfield to set his team up in great field position.

Hamlin still has a long way to go to become regarded as one of the best players at his position in the NFL. But given all he has gone through to get this point, fans took to social media to take note of Hamlin’s incredible and rapidly changing NFL story.

Hamlin’s infamous injury of course happened on Monday Night Football. So for Hamlin to be able to experience this moment on the exact same stage is truly something special.

