It’s safe to say that last season did not go according to plan for four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook after he signed with the New York Jets before the season, but it sounds like he’s still committed to playing in the league, and could be joining the Dallas Cowboys.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to bring in veteran running back Dalvin Cook for a workout as they look to bolster their running back position.

“The #Cowboys might not be done: Sources say 4x Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas tonight for a visit. Unlike a year ago, when he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Cook has hit the weights all offseason and says he feels the best he has in years,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, this news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Forming an infinity gauntlet of RBs who ain't got the juice no more https://t.co/9dZmNTCnxf — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 26, 2024

Cowboys starting their offseason 13 days before week 1…. Ok, I’m in. https://t.co/QSXjKgwVUB — Eduardo Flores ✭ (@_leflowers_) August 26, 2024

What the Cowboys need more than anything is another 29-year-old running back who was last good 3+ years ago. You can never have enough of that kind of guy. https://t.co/7D0qYjEavY — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) August 26, 2024

Could the Cowboys go from "RBs don't matter" to a whole "RBs who were awesome years ago" backfield!? Stay tuned! https://t.co/AbhOkqXHa0 — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) August 26, 2024

Best RB room ever in 2019, worst RB room ever in 2024 https://t.co/dEJXorLNOr — Nico (@elitetakes_) August 26, 2024

Over his last 67 rush attempts, Dalvin Cook has fumbled twice and averaged 3.2 true yards per carry.

No. Thanks. https://t.co/ulurs26IgO — Bradley Stalder (@FFStalder) August 26, 2024

Cook signed with the New York Jets during the offseason last year, but he was ultimately cut loose by the team late in the season after posting just 214 yards on 67 carries throughout 15 games. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens for their postseason run but saw just eight carries for 23 yards with the team.

The Cowboys brought back veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott after he spent last season with the New England Patriots and have made it pretty clear that they intend to take a by-committee approach to the running back position. Perhaps they could turn to Cook to help out in that regard.

