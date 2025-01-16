Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have had a noticeable lack of diversity in their head coaching hires. But it sounds like there’s a chance that the trend could be changing in the near future.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cowboys are moving forward with the interview process for former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

“The Cowboys have interest in and are expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh for the vacant head coach position, source said. Would be their first known request,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the team still has a long way to go before deciding on its next head coach, this could be a historic hire for the franchise.

The Cowboys have yet to hire a minority head coach in their history. In the 30-plus years Jerry Jones has owned the franchise, he has hired eight head coaches, all of whom have been White.

Saleh, of Lebanese descent, would break new ground as the first minority head coach in the team’s history.

Additionally, Saleh would make history as the first Muslim head coach for the Cowboys. When he was hired by the New York Jets back in 2021, he became the first Muslim head coach in the history of the NFL.

Saleh takes pride in his Lebanese heritage, as well. During the NFL’s Heritage Program in 2023, he wore a small Lebanese flag patch on his Jets sweatshirt, symbolizing his cultural roots and celebrating diversity within the league.

Of course, Saleh is not the only candidate that the team will target throughout this process. Still, the organization has clearly prioritized him early, and given him the opportunity to showcase his vision and potentially make history if selected for the role.

If Saleh does get the job, it would certainly be a proud moment for Saleh as well as the Cowboys organization and fans.