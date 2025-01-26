Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are moving forward with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy, and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is not happy about it.

In a video posted on social media, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin made it clear that he is furious that the team hired Brian Schottenheimer over Colorado Buffaloes head coach and fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said in the video. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push.”

Irvin made it quite clear that he is not happy with the current state of the team, especially as the Cowboys have to watch two division rivals compete in the NFC title game for a spot in the Super Bowl.

“We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship game being played tomorrow,” Irvin said. “All eyes on them. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Our enemies on all fronts. . . And [in] a position that we haven’t held in 30 [freaking] years.”

Irvin clarified that he doesn’t necessarily have a problem with Schottenheimer personally, but he is not fond of the idea of hiring someone from the previous staff when the team has failed to live up to expectations in recent years.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach,” Irvin said. “You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about.”

Simply put, Irvin felt like the team needed a change.

“I know what we needed,” Irvin said. “They don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? . . . How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?”

We’ll have to see how the Cowboys perform with Schottenheimer leading the way. But Irvin clearly is not optimistic.