The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that they were able to work out a deal to lock up superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and keep him with the team for the foreseeable future. The bad news is that Lamb has now missed months of preparation for the start of the upcoming season.

On Monday, after the Cowboys officially signed CeeDee Lamb to a new contract. to stay with the team, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the difficult situation that the Cowboys now face with getting Lamb ready to play after he missed all offseason and all of the preseason as a result of his contract holdout.

“I think No. 1, it was just great to get the contract in place and obviously have him back,” McCarthy said Monday, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The schedule that we have for the week really fits into a ramp-up mode. I don’t feel like we have to do a whole lot of adjusting, but obviously we’re going to have a plan for him. . . . We do have to be smart with him, and that’s our plan.”

The Cowboys were 13 days from the start of the regular season when Lamb agreed to a new deal. That’s not a lot of time to get ready for the start of the season.

[The Athletic]