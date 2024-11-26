Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys did not give head coach Mike McCarthy a contract extension heading into the 2024 season, which seemed to be a sign he was coaching for his job this season. But in a shocking turn of events, it sounds like the Cowboys have changed their mind and are still considering bringing him back with a contract extension.

It’s been a brutally disappointing season for the Cowboys, leading many to believe that Mike McCarthy would not return to the team next season considering the team opted not to give him a new contract during the offseason.

However, Jones seems to be backtracking in that regard.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jones indicated that it’s “not crazy” to think that Mike McCarthy could get a contract extension after the season, calling him an “outstanding coach.”

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. That’s not crazy,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. . . . A Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He’s got great ideas.”

“Bottom line is no place in my body language or anything else have you seen an indication about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of the year. And we shouldn’t, we got a lot of football left,” Jones said.

Needless to say, this is a pretty shocking change of tune from Jones, and it led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

“Yep, one win against a floundering team will do that for ya,” one fan wrote on X.

“Usual nonsense from Jerry,” another fan added.

“He failed in GB and now you think he will get it done in Dallas? Makes no sense,” another fan added.

“Someone needs to step up and stop this guy. He can’t be of sound mind talking like that,” another person said.

“When Biden started saying things like this Nancy Pelosi stuck him in a home,” another fan wrote.

It’s certainly a shocking turn of events for the Cowboys.

