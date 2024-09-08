Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received a vote of confidence from wide receiver Brandin Cooks ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Cooks said any criticism of the Cowboys QB is blasphemous by NFL fans when compared to his several accomplishments and consistent play over the course of his career.

“It’s blasphemy,” Cooks said, according to The Athletic. “It’s unbelievable. The guy shows up every year, year in and year out. Putting up numbers, leading his team. He can’t do it all by himself.”

Cook, who played with legendary NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, went on to say those quarterbacks “had a lot of help around them,” while saying the Cowboys should do the same for Prescott.

“When we hear that disrespect, I take that personally and as his teammates we should take that personally, because at the end of the day, somebody has got to be able to help him get over that hump so we can go win one,” Cooks said.

The Cowboys are set to begin their season on Sunday on the road against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys opened as 1.5-point favorites in Cleveland but betting has since moved, setting the Cowboys as current 2.5-point underdogs against the Browns.

[The Athletic]