The Dallas Cowboys made shockwaves around the NFL on Monday when they decided to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after a season and start to the offseason that both indicated McCarthy would be back in Dallas.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys are in the market for their next leader. Quarterback Dak Prescott addressed his feelings on McCarthy after learning he was on his way out of the organization.

According to Pro Football Talk, Prescott said McCarthy was “a great coach and a hell of a man” before expanding on his personal feelings on the coach’s departure.

“Bummed, because we built some things. But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH.”

Fans reacted to Prescott’s take on the situation on social media.

“He’s worried a real HC going to chew him out. McCarthy and clapper weren’t tough enough on him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“How bummed will he be when they draft Shadeur?” one fan wanted to know.

“Don’t worry, Deion is coming and he’s bringing a mediocre OC with him,” added one fan.

“The players all seem to have wanted him back,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see who the next head coach is in Dallas, especially with rumors swirling that owner and general manager Jerry Jones is after Deion Sanders for the role.