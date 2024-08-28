Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is heading into the final season with the Dallas Cowboys and he is set to become a free agent at the end of this season unless he signs a new contract with the team before then. But anybody hoping that was going to happen before the season got some pretty horrible news from Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones this week.

During a recent interview, Jerry Jones admitted that he does not actually think it’s realistic that a new contract for Dak Prescott is done before the start of the season.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones told Clarence Hill of DLLS. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond]. But all I’m going to say is this: It’s not done yet.”

Jones also wouldn’t necessarily say that he is confident that the two sides will work out a deal at all, either – even though he does still “think we can do it.”

“I think I am. I am,” Jones told Hill. “But I understand completely. I understand our challenge. But ‘confident’ is not a word for me here. I feel that I think that we can do it. We have not figured it out yet.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty horrible news for the Cowboys and Prescott’s future with the team, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

I don't know why anyone would want to play for him. — Duchess (@DuchessOfMock2) August 28, 2024

Jerry jones should sell up — allan (lufc) presly (@allanpresly) August 28, 2024

They’re not signing him unless he gets to a Super Bowl it’s that simple — Gmanski (@gmanski3) August 28, 2024

I dont expect to spend any money on this franchise for a while — Modern Lies (@stard00) August 28, 2024

If it doesn’t get done before the new league year…he’s definitely gone https://t.co/DJTg8lIuYk — ✭ 𝐀𝐏 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 🕹️✭ ♊️🥃🍺 🍢 (@Whiskey_Ap24) August 28, 2024

We’ll have to see how this situation all plays out.

