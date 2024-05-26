Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been unable to come to terms on a contract extension that would keep the quarterback with the team for the foreseeable future, and some recent comments from Prescott about that situation certainly did not leave many Cowboys fans all that happy.

During a recent press conference, Dak Prescott had some pretty strong comments as he claimed that he doesn’t “play for money” and has “never cared” about how much money he made, saying he would “give it up to just play this game.”

“I don’t play for money. Never have and never cared, to be honest with you,” Prescott said according to Patrik Walker of the Dallas Cowboys team website. “I would give it up to just play this game. I’ll leave that to the business people to say what it’s worth and what they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my [caliber]. I’ll control what I can control, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Needless to say, these comments sparked outrage among the Dallas Cowboys fanbase who pointed out that if this were true, he would have already signed a new contract with the team for less money instead of using his leverage to get a more lucrative contract.

“I don’t play for money” says the guy who won’t sign a contract unless he’s the highest paid player in the nfl https://t.co/yYNL2y2URj — Chris Wellde (@Wellde21) May 23, 2024

“Money doesn’t matter” — guy that definitely plays for money https://t.co/ZqyXZ0l67J — SportsTalkATL Alex (@GeauxSportsTalk) May 22, 2024

Then take $30M per and let’s get you some more help https://t.co/6Yi85fLtnR — Steve Gaunt II™️ (@SteveGaunt42) May 23, 2024

Sweet, then you will play for free? Dude please. https://t.co/xBccnivx7b — 𝔏𝔉𝔊𝔐 (@LordBryon4) May 22, 2024

OK, give it all back! https://t.co/BcTtsozlUE — George Latsis (@GeorgeLatsis17) May 22, 2024

Give it all back then https://t.co/Qj8EFbKofN — Pinot Pimp (@YunglordKari) May 22, 2024

Says the man who robbed Jerry Jones for $75 Million in one season. 😂😂 https://t.co/Vyl9VW2DPn — Musa🧎🏾‍♂️Marv (@MarvinDates) May 22, 2024

It’s clear that Cowboys fans thought these words were just a bit disingenuous from Prescott.

[Dallas Cowboys]