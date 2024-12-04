Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, putting his future with the team in question. But Dak Prescott has already decided that he would like him to return.

The Cowboys decided not to give Mike McCarthy a new contract this offseason despite three consecutive 12-win seasons.

But Dak Prescott has made it very clear that he wants McCarthy to get a new contract with the team.

Prescott played eight games before a season-ending hamstring surgery this season. But even though he can’t help McCarthy on the field, he is not holding back his vocal support for him.

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”

Prescott made it very clear that he still believes in McCarthy’s ability to lead the team and thinks he deserves a chance to return.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.

“But I wholeheartedly believe in him.”

While Prescott has certainly made his feelings known, the final decision is ultimately out of his hands.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Cowboys decide to bring back McCarthy.

