The Dallas Cowboys finally secured their franchise quarterback for years to come, and now his teammates have something to say about it.

Just hours before the Cowboys kicked off against the Cleveland Browns in the season opener, the Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to a new deal with Prescott signing the richest contract in league history.

Prescott responded to the organization’s vote of confidence by leading the Cowboys to a strong win over the Cleveland Browns on the road, but it appears his teammates are expecting more from their captain.

Per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express, Prescott’s teammates are expecting him to spread out the wealth with some expensive gifts.

“They’re expecting Rolexes… Everybody’s giving me their wrist size,” Prescott said.

It’s not hard to understand why his teammates are expecting such lavish gifts. Last year’s MVP candidate signed a four-year deal worth $240 million, with $231 million fully guaranteed. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears excited about the deal, with zero reservations about having to pony up.

“There’s a lot of me that thinks [that] I hope Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time,” Jones said according to The Spun.

Now that Prescott’s future is Dallas is secured, the Cowboys will attempt to finally break through in the playoffs and get back to competing for Super Bowls.

