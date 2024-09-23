Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are spiraling out of control.

The Cowboys fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 25-28, after their defense was embarrassed early by the Ravens and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson. After signing star players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to major contract extensions, things are starting to get shaky in Dallas now that there haven’t been solid returns on investment.

The Cowboys looked equally shaky in their previous game against the New Orleans Saints, and find themselves sitting at 1-2 with things trending the wrong way.

The defense isn’t the only one to blame. The offense is getting off to slow starts and failing to keep up with its star-studded counterparts on the other sideline. The Cowboys entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but right now are nowhere close to contention.

The frustrations are boiling out onto the field too.

CeeDee Lamb yelled at Prescott in the first half and according to BolaVip, Prescott was asked about it after the game.

“I’m not really into reading body language. I’m just making sure he doesn’t get down on himself. The body language, whether it’s good or bad, it’s irrelevant. It’s where his mind is. So, he’s going to be disappointed when you’re passionate. When you expect a lot from yourself, you’re going to be that way. So, for me, it’s just about letting him know that there’s the next play. Don’t dwell,” Prescott said.

The Dallas Cowboys are falling apart at the seams and if they don’t get it turned around there are sure to be major changes coming in the next few weeks, potentially to both staff and personnel.

The Cowboys’ next chance to figure things out is this upcoming Thursday against the New York Giants.

[BolaVip]