While the Dallas Cowboys are struggling mightily, they won’t make a change at quarterback.

Owner Jerry Jones confirmed that Trey Lance, a former first-round pick the Cowboys acquired from the San Francisco 49ers, will not start against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and made it clear where he and the team stand on Lance and fellow quarterback Cooper Rush.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said on Lance and the potential to see him on the field in the future. “I thought, for the most part, we did some good things out there; I still believe [Cooper Rush] gives us our best chance,” he added, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

The Cowboys have sputtered to a dismal 5-8 record this year. They lost on Monday Night Football to the Cincinnati Bengals. The loss dropped the Cowboys to a depressing 1-6 at home this year.

It doesn’t look like it will get much better for Dallas either. The team signed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to long-term contracts before the start of the year. But they’ll likely make a change at coach this offseason, restarting the whole cycle.

While Jones claimed the team was “all in,” it’s clear that Dallas didn’t go nearly as far as they thought they did.

But whatever the case, don’t expect Lance to see the field anytime soon. When the Cowboys acquired him from the 49ers, there wasn’t any expectation except to be the backup. But if he’s down to QB3, his future is seriously in doubt.

