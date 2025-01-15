Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all signs pointing toward head coach Mike McCarthy returning to the Dallas Cowboys, the organization is looking for its next leader after McCarthy and Dallas mutually agreed to part ways on Monday.

On Monday night, it was reported that team owner and general manager Jerry Jone was in talks with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders about taking over the mantle, but now another name is emerging in the process.

“The (Cowboys) have interest in and are expected to interview former (Jets) coach Robert Saleh for the vacant head coach position, source said. Would be their first known request,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

“I think Saleh is a great coach and deserving of another shot as HC, but if he wasn’t able to manage up and control Woody and his family, seems unlikely he’ll be able to manage up and control Jerry,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I mean he drafted cj mosley sauce Gardner dj reed and dang near the rest of that team .. imagine what he bouta do with Micah already here,” one fan added.

“So is Ben Johnson completely out of the question because he’s never been an HC before? I have a feeling Jerry only wants guys that have either A.) Been a HC before or B.) Jerry has to have a current ongoing relationship with the people he puts in that seat,” one person added.

“So Jerry is taking care of the Rooney rule with Saleh and Deion so he can hire Kellen after the Eagles lose this weekend. In the meantime he will be convincing Witten to join the staff before he has the coach hired,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Saleh gets another opportunity to be a head coach after being fired by the New York Jets in the middle of the 2024 season.