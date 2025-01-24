Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ coaching search is boiling down to the end. While some candidates are starting to emerge, others are wading. It’s clear this is a process, because a multitude of names are still out there. That includes the name of a former Super Bowl winner: Pete Carroll.

After coaching Seattle for well over a decade, Carroll abruptly departed the job before the 2022 NFL season. Since then, he’s stayed quiet. However, this offseason, he’s begun to reemerge. He became a name in the mix for the Chicago Bears job.

Now, it’s become clear that the Cowboys and Jerry Jones may want to indulge.

The Fort-Worth Star-Telegram reported on Thursday that Jones and Carroll have had talks about the open head coaching job. Writer Nick Harris said that there is “interest” in the former Super Bowl-winning head coach on the Cowboys’ side.

The Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the final teams who’ve yet to hire a new head coach. The New Orleans Saints also haven’t, and they’re interviewing a swath of candidates, including former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

After Dallas parted ways with McCarthy earlier this month, they’ve had an array of names come up. Deion Sanders has had his name in the mix, but he seems to have passed on the job. Brian Schottenheimer is also reportedly in the mix for the job as well.

Whoever the Cowboys hire will have their work cut out for them. Dallas hasn’t made the NFC Championship Game since the 1995-96 season. Since then, it’s been nearly 30 years of misery.

And at this point, who’s to say we’re done?