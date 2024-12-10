Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys essentially lost all hope of reaching the postseason on Monday night following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But perhaps even more worrying than that was the serious injury suffered by young linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown has been a true bright spot in what has otherwise been a season to forget for the Cowboys, playing a key role on their defense in what is essentially his first NFL season after missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

It’s very possible that Overshown could have had a case to make his first Pro Bowl this season. But after suffering a right knee injury in Monday’s loss to the Bengals, it’s very possible that his immediate NFL future is now in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Todd Archer confirmed the worst fears of Cowboys fans, detailing how Overshown had torn the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee and is scheduled to have surgery this week.

It’s obviously a significant blow for the Cowboys defense right away. But even worse, it sure seems like his 2025-26 NFL season will likely be in jeopardy as well given the serious nature of the injury.

Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons was quite emotional about Overshown’s injury after the game, which shows just how much he means to the organization.

“I cried,” Parsons told reporters. “It’s like my little bro, bro. He doesn’t deserve that either. He really don’t. Just to understand what he’s going to go through and to be there for him physically, mentally. It’s just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don’t think that’s fair either.”

Now, Overshown will have to recover from yet another season lost to a devastating knee injury. And it is certainly worth asking how effective he may be when he does ultimately return considering just how severe both of his knee injuries each of the last two seasons are on paper.

[ESPN]