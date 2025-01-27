Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of the strangest offseasons in recent memory. After neglecting to get a head start on head coach interviews and refusing to let Mike McCarthy interview with other franchises, the Cowboys seemed primed to have McCarthy return as the head coach in 2025.

Interestingly, Dallas and McCarthy decided to part ways after failing to find a starting point that worked for both sides in contract negotiations.

After the surprise job opening, the Cowboys were immediately linked to some of the biggest names in the sport, including Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and legendary coach Pete Carroll.

In the end, the Cowboys ended up staying in-house for the job, promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Schottenheimer is now tasked with building out his staff and it seems as if he has his guy to lead the defense following the departure of Mike Zimmer.

“The (Cowboys) are expected to hire former (Bears) HC Matt Eberflus as their new defensive coordinator under new HC Brian Schottenheimer, per sources. It will be a return to Dallas for Eberflus, who was their LBs coach from 2011-2017,” reported Jordan Schultz on Monday.

It’s an interesting move, considering Eberflus’s tenure in Chicago went so poorly that he was the first head coach the Chicago Bears have ever fired in the middle of a season.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Great DC. 1st and 2nd downs he will be great. His 3rd down defense will be horrific. It doesn’t matter the distance he will give up the 1st down. He plays alot of soft defense but his redzone defense is very good in not allowing TDs,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This really a solid coaching staff. People don’t really watch football they just want the flashy names and then call everybody else (bad) when the flashy names really be mid,” another fan added.

“Good hire for Dallas,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Eberflus can remove the stain attached to his name at the moment.