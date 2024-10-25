Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have had many issues this season that have resulted in the team failing to meet expectations thus far this season. But perhaps their biggest area of concern, their running game, could see a major boost on Sunday thanks to former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook, who is of course best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-2022, signed with the Cowboys practice squad back in August, but has not yet seen the field as a member of the organization.

That may change for the team’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. “Dalvin is ready,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I really like the work that he’s putting in. I think he’s clearly crossed over the threshold of the communication and the understanding [of the offense].”

If Cook does indeed debut on Sunday night for the Cowboys, he will be joining a Cowboys backfield in desperate need of help. Thus far, the Cowboys average just 77.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks dead last in all of football in that category.

It has been a few years since Cook has contributed significantly to an NFL team. But if there was ever a situation where he could quickly gain a role, it would be with the Cowboys at this point.

Pay attention to the pre-game reports regarding Cook and whether he is ultimately activated from the practice squad. But if you take McCarthy’s comments at face value, it sure seems like it is a very real possibility.

