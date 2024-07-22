Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As the start of the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp approaches, quarterback Dak Prescott remains without a new contract extension.

And it doesn’t appear that extending the three-time Pro Bowl selection is the Cowboys’ top priority, with Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reporting that Dallas will first deal with attempting to sign star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a new deal.

Why? It’s not necessarily because the Cowboys value Lamb more than they do Prescott (or vice versa). Rather, the decision for Dallas to prioritize Lamb is seemingly linked to the belief that the 2023 first-team All-Pro is prepared to continue his holdout if he doesn’t receive a new deal by the start of training camp.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Lamb is set to receive a $17.99 million salary for the 2024 season. The Oklahoma product has yet to report to any of the Cowboys’ offseason activities since the end of the 2023 season, in which he tallied an NFL-best 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite the belief he’ll continue to hold out, Lamb has remained quiet on the subject, telling reporters, “I’m not talking” at his youth football camp on Saturday.

In addition to Lamb and Prescott — who is also entering the final season of his current contract — Dallas’ star pass-rusher, Micah Parsons, is currently eligible for an extension. Unlike Lamb and Prescott, the Penn State product still has two years remaining on his current deal with the Cowboys.

