The Dallas Cowboys have had a majorly disappointing season to this point. Dallas is 3-5 and to make matters worse, they were just forced to put star quarterback Dak Prescott on the injured reserve list after he injured his hamstring in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Needless to say, Dallas was in a precarious situation heading into the trade deadline, and according to some insiders, the franchise didn’t navigate the waters well.

Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers, in a move that left experts stunned.

“Cowboys traded away a 4th for WR Jonathan Mingo during a lost season with an injured QB & a likely soon-to-be fired HC keep in mind, players they’ve drafted in the 4th: QB Dak Prescott LB Anthony Hitchens DL Dorance Armstrong TEs Jake Ferguson & Dalton Schultz now no 2025 4th,” analyzed NFL expert Warren Sharp incredulously.

Dallas didn’t stop after the head-scratching trade. Two veteran players were cut in a move that likely left both players blindsided.

The team moved on from both Andrew Booth and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov. Booth was acquired via trade from the Minnesota Vikings, and Phillips was acquired via trade from the New York Giants.

The #Cowboys are also releasing veteran DT Jordan Phillips, another player they acquired in a trade before the season. https://t.co/qCgQAtTq0s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2024

Fans reacted to Dallas’ busy deadline on social media.

“The cowboys run a team like your buddy that sucks at fantasy football and half of his draft picks end up on waivers by week 9,” one fan said on Twitter.

“LMAOOOO MORE PLAYERS RELEASED THAN TRADES,” one fan added.

“So they’re just giving up draft picks and letting people walk for nothing? What’s the point of cutting people now, especially when the people you have can’t stay healthy,” one fan wanted to know.

“What a disgusting piece of human garbage Jerry Jones is as a NFL OWNER!” one fan added.

Fans are not happy about the state of things in Dallas, and it’s hard to imagine why they should be.