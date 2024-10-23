Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers just keep finding ways to win football games.

The Steelers improved to 5-2 on Sunday night in veteran quarterback Rusell Wilson’s debut in the Steel City. However, if there’s one area of concern for Pittsburgh moving forward, it’s the Steelers’ wide receiver room. Rising superstar George Pickens has been the group’s only reliable receiving threat so far this season, but it appears help could be on the way.

Prominent Steelers-focused Twitter account Blitzburgh reported some news on Wednesday that is sure to leave Steelers fans happy.

“The Steelers are the favorites to acquire Cooper Kupp at -125 in a trade, per (SportsBetting.ag),” Blitzburgh tweeted.

Fans reacted to the development on social media.

“I don’t think they’ll get him, but I won’t be made if they did. Solid veteran receiver,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Get it done Omar,” one fan implored Pittsburgh’s general manager.

“Don´t believe till it happens,” one hesitant fan added.

“Please just stop. I’ll believe it when I see it,” one skeptic added.

It’s no surprise so many fans are hesitant about the development. Steelers fans also got their hopes up about landing Davante Adams before he ultimately landed with the New York Jets. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out this time.

