As they prepare to potentially make a playoff run, the Washington Commanders are making moves to improve their defense.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Commanders completed a blockbuster trade to acquire cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s John Keim and Katherine Terrell, Washington sent picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to New Orleans, in return for Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick as a part of the deal.

The Commanders’ need at corner has been obvious, with Washington lacking depth behind starters Benjamin St-Juste and Mike Sainristil. A rookie out of Michigan, Sainristil had been projected to be the team’s top slot cornerback but has been playing outside out of necessity to this point in the season.

The addition of Lattimore should help change that, with the Ohio State product having established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL over the course of his career. Originally selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been named to four Pro Bowls in his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Acquiring Lattimore could also give Washington flexibility when it comes to potentially trading 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. The former Mississippi State star has seen infrequent playing time throughout his second season in Washington, leading to some speculation the Commanders could trade him.

[ESPN]