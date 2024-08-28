Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders decided to cut rookie quarterback Sam Hartman from their roster as they made their final cuts to trim the roster down to the 53-man limit. But it sounds like they wasted no time in signing him back to serve as the team’s practice squad quarterback.

According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Washington Commanders decided to bring back Sam Hartman and sign the rookie quarterback to their practice squad.

The Commanders signed the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star quarterback as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and allowed him to compete for a roster spot throughout the offseason, training camp and the preseason. While Hartman did not earn a spot on the active roster, it’s pretty clear that the team wants to keep him around to see how he develops.

Hartman spent five seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the college level before transferring to Notre Dame where he finished his career last year.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the Commanders this season. Behind him is veteran Marcus Mariota with veteran Jeff Driskel rounding out the roster as the third quarterback.

[Tom Pelissero]