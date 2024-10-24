Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is forever tied to the Kansas City Chiefs due to her lengthy relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce. However, it seems like another team in the NFL very much identifies as “Swifties”.

The Washington Commanders have surprised many in the early portion of the season, leading the NFC East with a 5-2 record on the year.

A big part of that success has been thanks to the expertise of new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who along with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has completely turned around the Commanders offense from a year ago.

On Thursday, Kingsbury opened up about his fandom of Taylor Swift. So much so, that he actually detailed that he named a play after her, a play that ended up resulting in the first career touchdown catch for rookie tight end Ben Sinnott.

“His first catch was a touchdown and the play was called Taylor Swift. So you can’t really beat that to start your NFL scoring career,” said Kingsbury of Sinnott’s first big NFL moment. “So he was stoked about it. He’s been getting better and better. I think the game is slowing down for him. He’s a tremendous talent. Can do a bunch of different things for the run game, pass game.Very physical, he’s well coached at Kansas State so understands the run game scheme at a high level for a guy that can be involved as much as he is in the pass game. So we’re excited about his future.”

Kingsbury appears to be quite high on Sinnott’s future with the team. So who knows, maybe we will see the Taylor Swift play resulting in many more scores for years to come in Washington.

[NBC 4 Sports]