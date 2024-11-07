Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A massive tilt between the 7-2 Washington Commanders and 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers is set for Sunday.

The Commanders are the home team, and they know that Steelers fans travel well and always bring their Terrible Towels to opposing stadiums to spurn on their team. The Commanders know the importance of the game, and they’ve come up with a plan to neutralize the Terrible Towels.

The Commanders will give their fans gold towels as well as burgundy ones that will make the Terrible Towels blend in, thus negating their effectiveness.

Fans reacted to the genius move on social media.

“This is a big brain move,” one fan said on social media.

“You guys wanna be us so bad, that’s sad,” one coping Steelers fan said.

“Nahhh that’s Pittsburghs thing let them have that. The Terrible Towel has been a long standing tradition of theirs no need to try and match it. Let’s just win,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“You won’t see them as much as yellow towels. Towels are a Steelers thing. Let our traditions happen organically,” one fan added.

“The Terrible Towel is famous. You can’t compete with 50 years even if you think it’ll show your colors. Steeler Nation will still take over. btw, the Redskins tried it once. It didn’t work. Your fans didn’t know what to do with it,” a Steelers fan added.

“Love it but we’re gonna be outnumbered. The fan base erosion from Snyder will take a while to fix so expect an overwhelming amount of Steelers fans there Sunday,” one fan added.

“Shoulda given out gold towels so everyone looks the same. Giving away burgundy towels will just highlight how many Steelers fans there are (hopefully only a few),” one fan added.

Regardless of which fanbase has a larger towel presence, it should be one of the best games of the season.