The Indianapolis Colts are doing their best to fend off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC playoff race. One way for the Colts to eliminate the Bengals would be winning their final two games of the regular season.

Unfortunately, that task just got a lot harder, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Colts downgraded QB Anthony Richardson to out for Sunday’s game versus the Giants,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Lord all the quarterbacks going down this week colts liable end up having draft another Qb1,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Bro why is everyone hurt this week I got Michael Pittman in fantasy championship,” one fantasy football fan added.

“That’s a tough break for the Colts; hopefully, Anthony Richardson recovers quickly!” one fan added.

“That’s exciting news , not sure why he was starting,” added one fan, who clearly thinks veteran backup Joe Flacco gives the Colts a better chance of winning.

“Colts going to lose, Den going to lose. We need to beat Cleveland w/ Huntley LMAO… unbelievable. I love Tua, but man the injuries… his status better just be for optics so they can justify resting him (and others) if eliminated today,” added one Dolphins fan who is hoping to scrape into the playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to what Flacco can do back in a starting role.