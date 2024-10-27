Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) is consulted by linebacker Cameron McGrone (59) after being sacked by the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts came into their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans with a chance to claim a share of the lead in the AFC South. But instead, they fell down the standings, in large part due to the incredibly erratic play from second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

After missing the majority of his rookie season due to injury, Richardson has really struggled with accuracy in his second season. So much so that many Colts fans have been calling for 39-year-old Joe Flacco to start over him.

That continued in Week 9, as Richardson completed just 10 of his 32 pass attempts (31.3 percent) against the Texans. Despite this, the Colts did have a chance at winning the game on the final play. But instead of attempting a Hail Mary attempt for the win, Richardson waited too long and was taken down for a sack as time expired.

In games that Richardson has actually been able to complete this season, he has yet to complete over 50 percent of his passes in a single game. This is obviously incredibly worrying for both Colts fans and anyone who saw his flashes of brilliance in his rookie season.

Maybe it is due to a lack of experience as an NFL quarterback. Or maybe it is simply because Richardson is too green to be a starting quarterback at this point. But either way, fans found very few positives from his performance on Sunday.

“Anthony Richardson ranks 222nd in completion rate (50%) among the 225 QBs with 250+ dropbacks since the year 2000… bad company,” wrote Austin Gayle of The Ringer on X. “Anyone that watched Anthony Richardson in college knows he’s trash. It’s incredible he was a Top 5 pick,” one fan wrote.

“Anthony Richardson might be the worst starting quarterback in the league,” another wrote.

The Colts will certainly need to see more out of Richardson if they are going to commit to him in the future. But for the time being, it seems like they are fully committed to his development as a young quarterback.