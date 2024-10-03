Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick continues to work toward a comeback to the NFL, and he remains insistent that he was blackballed from the league.

During a recent interview while promoting his new children’s book “We Are Free You & Me,” Colin Kaepernick opened up a little bit about his NFL career as he indicated that he is still pursuing a comeback.

“I will forever miss it,” Kaepernick said according to NPR. “And I continue to train for it.”

Kaepernick went on to call out the NFL a bit as he claimed that he was “held out” from playing in the league.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to be in a position where I look back and have to question whether or not I gave it my all to try to pursue that. I will make sure that the reason I’m not playing is not because of my work ethic or commitment, but because I was held out of it,” Kaepernick said.

These comments seemed to spark outrage from fans who don’t seem to believe it’s realistic for him to return to the NFL.

“He’ll never accept the reality that he’s never going to play for the NFL again,” one person said in the comments of the story.

“The man made his choices, none of which indicated a loyalty to anyone but himself. He was highly over rated in his own mind and very negative toward the NFL and America. I never want to see him in an NFL jersey again,” another person wrote.

“He’s never coming back. He’s been away 8 years. He’s already past the shelf life of a typical NFL quarterback and he ain’t no Tom Brady,” another fan wrote.

“Still waiting for the call from a team? Don’t hold your breath, pal…” another person wrote.

“Too old and out of shape,” another commenter added.

“If he really missed the sport, he’d be playing at whatever level accepted him,” another person added.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016 when he went unsigned following his national anthem protests in 2016.

[NPR, Fox News]