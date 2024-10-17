Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been in the league since 2016 when he made headlines for protesting the national anthem. A return to the NFL isn’t the only thing he’s struggling with.

Kaepernick has been trying to sell his New York condo. He put the Tribeca condo on the market in Arpil, but it remains unsold.

Now, Kaepernick is trying to cut the price, hoping it’ll make a difference.

According to MarketWatch, the condo was listed at $3.45 million in April, but it’s now down to $3.35 million. Kaepernick is hoping the price slash will make things easier for him.

The condo was originally purchased for $3.21 million, so it’s not like he’s trying to turn a massive profit.

MarketWatch shared more on the property.

“The listing states that the apartment is in ‘immaculate condition.’ The offering also includes a storage room and a private parking spot, valued at approximately $250,000.

“Building residents have access to a full-time door attendant, an on-site resident manager, a private parking garage, a gym, and an outdoor heated pool. Other units in the building currently on the market include a smaller two-bedroom condo for $2,795,000 and a larger three-bedroom pad for $5,495,000.”

This isn’t the only venture Kaepernick has been involved in, he’s also worked on a children’s book and the invested in an AI company. The controversial athlete still has dreams of returning to the field though.

“I will forever miss it,” Kaepernick said, via NPR. “And I continue to train for it. At the end of the day, I don’t want to be in a position where I look back and have to question whether or not I gave it my all to try to pursue that.

I will make sure that the reason I’m not playing is not because of my work ethic or commitment, but because I was held out of it.”

It’ll be interesting to see whether he sells the property or returns to the NFL first.

[MarketWatch, NPR]