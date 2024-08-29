Cleveland Browns helmet Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns made a pretty surprising move when they decided to keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster heading into the season, making them the only team in the league to carry more than three quarterbacks on their active roster. But

According to a report from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns have decided to part ways with former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley.

“The Cleveland Browns, who had four quarterbacks on their roster, are now down to three. They are releasing Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, per source,” Russini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This move comes after head coach Kevin Stefanski defended the decision to include four quarterbacks on the roster, saying “we have four good quarterbacks.”

While it isn’t necessarily a shocking move, it still led to a lot of reactions on social media.

With Huntley now off the roster, the team has three quarterbacks with Deshaun Watson leading the way as the starter followed by backup Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind him.

