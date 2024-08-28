Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns made a pretty shocking decision to include four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster when it was announced on Tuesday – the only team in the league to include more than four quarterbacks on the roster. And head coach Kevin Stefanski explained the controversial decision on Tuesday.

The Browns decided to keep Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thomson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley on the roster. And Stefanski had a pretty simple response when asked why the team decided to keep four quarterbacks.

“We have four good quarterbacks,” Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday regarding the decision according to Pro Football Talk. “Simply.”

However, Stefanski would not necessarily commit to having all four quarterbacks on the roster when the team opens its season against the Dallas Cowboys later this year.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said. “I can speak for today. What’s today?”

While there are four quarterbacks on the roster, Stefanski did not commit to where each one would be on the depth chart.

“I mean, like we talked about earlier, we’re not setting the depth chart at any position,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we think very highly of Jameis and all those guys.”

We’ll have to see how the whole situation shakes out.

[Pro Football Talk]