Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not necessarily perform well in his first start of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, but it sounds like he’ll remain the starter next week.

Leading up to the game, Dorian Thompson-Robinson said that he was viewing the start as a chance to prove that he deserved to be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

That “audition” did not go well.

Thompson Robinson finished the 24-6 loss 20-of-34 through the air for 157 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times.

After the game, he acknowledged that it was a poor showing.

“It wasn’t a good day. I know we had good moments, but good moments don’t win football games,” Thompson-Robinson said according to the Cleveland Browns team website.

“Good moments are not the definition of a quarterback,” he continued. “A quarterback is there to play a complete full game and to lead his team to victory. I did not do that today.”

Despite the poor performance, it sounds like the young quarterback will get another chance to start next week.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team plans to start Thompson-Robinson against the Dolphins in Week 17.

We’ll have to see whether or not Thompson-Robinson can bounce back from the brutal performance.

[Cleveland Browns]