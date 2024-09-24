Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys rivalry is in full swing.

Both teams have gotten off to shaky starts. The Cowboys are 1-2 with back-to-back brutal showings from their defense. The Eagles are sitting a little better at 2-1, but their wins have been less than inspiring, and even their head coach, Nick Sirianni, has said what they’re doing is ‘unsustainable.’

Frustration is starting to boil over for the players as well. Star edge-rusher recently talked about Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on his podcast, The Edge with Michah Parsons.

“I don’t know who (CJ Gardner-Johnson) thinks he is,” Parsons said. “We’ve been dealing with this cat for a while.”

'I don't know who [C.J. Gardner-Johnson] thinks he is' Micah responds to Eagles DB calling Derek Carr and the Saints 'pretenders' (via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/t0IyP4n4QV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2024

It didn’t take long for Gardner Johnson to respond on Twitter.

“Fam, the league knows who I am (forget the narrative) (Micah Parsons)!! You can check my track record and how I overcame a lot! Won a lot more playoff games than you, too my guy,” Gardner-Johnson said in a post on X.

“We can watch film on your podcast from rookie year to now !!! If people don’t know who I am.”

Fam the league knows who I am (forget the narrative) @MicahhParsons11 !! You can check my track record and how I over came a lot! Won a lot more playoff games than you too my guy 🫡 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) September 24, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out on the field. The Eagles and Cowboys still have to face each other two times and the star defensive players will definitely look to put on a show.