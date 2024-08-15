Joe Burrow Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to be one of the Super Bowl contenders in the AFC this upcoming NFL season, especially with superstar quarterback Joe Burrow returning from an injury that ended his season last year. But it does not seem like the Bengals had a lot of good news during their joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison of the Pro Football Network, the Bengals were hit with what appeared to be severe injuries to Chris Evans and D’Ante Smith during practice, Joe Burrow threw three interceptions against the Chicago defense, and the wide receivers dropped several passes highlighted by four drops from star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

It’s worth noting that this is all in addition to the absence of Ja’Marr Chase, who has not been practicing with the team presumably as he seeks a new contract.

Needless to say, this is all pretty brutal news for the Bengals, and it understandably led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Obviously, this is just a preseason practice, but it’s certainly not a good sign as the Bengals prepare for the upcoming season.

