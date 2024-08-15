Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to be one of the Super Bowl contenders in the AFC this upcoming NFL season, especially with superstar quarterback Joe Burrow returning from an injury that ended his season last year. But it does not seem like the Bengals had a lot of good news during their joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison of the Pro Football Network, the Bengals were hit with what appeared to be severe injuries to Chris Evans and D’Ante Smith during practice, Joe Burrow threw three interceptions against the Chicago defense, and the wide receivers dropped several passes highlighted by four drops from star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

It’s worth noting that this is all in addition to the absence of Ja’Marr Chase, who has not been practicing with the team presumably as he seeks a new contract.

Notes from practice Two #Bengals carted off wet field in air casts — Chris Evans and D’Ante Smith Tee Higgins 4 drops. Tons off other drops. Burrow picked off 3 times Charlie Jones participated in indys, STs Cody Ford replaced Trent Brown at RT midway thru — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 15, 2024

Needless to say, this is all pretty brutal news for the Bengals, and it understandably led to a lot of reactions on social media.

If Evans is out for an extended period, keeping 3 RBs and 5 TEs is a lock No idea who’s gonna play tackle with both Brown hurt (short term) and Dante NEED OT depth to get us through the games. Wrap Orlando in bubble wrap. Don’t let him play a down. https://t.co/GbdyFQmge5 — Jay R (@JayRBP) August 15, 2024

Sounds like everything else went well other than that… https://t.co/S8nQWn6K5G — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) August 15, 2024

Bengals fans out here thinking the Bears were getting cooked because their official page was posting nothing but highlights. Sounds like the Bears had a day too. https://t.co/eAkw0kcjvB — The Bears Show (@TheBearsShow) August 15, 2024

It’s a meaningless practice but my word this is pathetic https://t.co/z4VLq2lZ5Y — Gavin Downard (@GavinDownard) August 15, 2024

Sounds like a bad day Jay. https://t.co/OHAu65lM0O — R. Lark 🏁 (@RML_Ent) August 15, 2024

Obviously, this is just a preseason practice, but it’s certainly not a good sign as the Bengals prepare for the upcoming season.

