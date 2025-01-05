Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals face a must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, but they will be without one of their star players.

Bengals star running back Chase Brown suffered a leg injury toward the end of last week’s win against the Denver Broncos. While he did go through the walkthrough on Friday and the warmup on Saturday, he will not be able to play.

On Saturday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Brown would not be able to go for the Bengals against hte Steelers.

“Sources: #Bengals standout RB Chase Brown is OUT today vs the #Steelers,” Shultz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Schultz reported that Brown went through the pregame warmups

“He did everything he could all week to put himself in a position to play,” one source told Schultz.

With Brown out, the Bengals will likely lean heavily on Khalil Herbert, who the team signed earlier in the year after the injury to Zack Moss.

Saturday’s game is a must-win game for the Bengals to keep their playoff hopes alive. We’ll have to see how Herbert performs in Brown’s place and if the Bengals can come away with a victory.

