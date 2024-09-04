Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have been without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase throughout offseason workouts, training camp, and the preseason as he sought a new contract from the team. But now, as the team prepares for their season-opening contest against the New England Patriots, it sounds like Chase has finally returned to practice.

On Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN shared a video on social media that showed Ja’Marr Chase walking into practice in full pads alongside teammate Tee Higgins as he made his return to the practice field ahead of this weekend’s game.

“Ja’Marr Chase, here for the first practice of the game week,” Baby said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Ja’Marr Chase, here for the first practice of the game week. pic.twitter.com/UEqvNLTwcK — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 4, 2024

This is obviously some major news for the Bengals as there was at least some doubt about whether or not Chase would be willing to return to practice and play for the team during the regular season. Needless to say, his return to practice sparked a lot of reactions.

Chase has established himself as one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. Clearly, the Bengals will be pleased to have him back.

