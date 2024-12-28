Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The last two weeks of the NFL regular season are painting an increasingly clear playoff picture. One division with a lot at stake is the NFC South, where the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling it out.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, some injury news has been reported that is sure to alter things In a major way.

Tampa Bay is set to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but won’t have to worry about one of Carolina’s most lethal offensive weapons, according to one prominent league insider.

“Sources: After rushing for 1,195 yards this season, Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is being placed on injured reserve today due to a calf and knee injury. His impressive season now has come to an end,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Sources: After rushing for 1,195 yards this season, Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is being placed on injured reserve today due to a calf and knee injury. His impressive season now has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/pTNVeUZAJa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“So much for trusting Dave Canales… “’Expected to play’ Makes sense to not risk further injury for no reward but why provide false hope just yesterday,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t risk a serious injury with Brooks already out for 2025. I get it,” another fan wrote.

“Thanks for the great fantasy season. Throwing you on the IR. You deserve to be on a championship team,” added one fantasy football fan.

It’ll be interesting to see what the consequences of this injury are in the NFC South division battle.