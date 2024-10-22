Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been decimated by injuries this season.

The Niners have seen star player after star player go down with injury this year, and star running back Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, has yet to take the field as he nurses an Achilles injury.

The 49ers were hopeful McCaffrey would be available for their upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to an NFL insider, we have an idea of what his status is.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he would be “surprised” if Christian McCaffrey were able to play Sunday night vs. the Cowboys, but he added that San Francisco’s star RB could be back after the bye on Nov. 10 vs. the Buccaneers,” Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday.

It’s not great news for the Niners, who are 3-4 as things sit. Fans reacted to the news online.

“Soo.. if we even win that ain’t going to make me happy. Cause you always want their best on the field,” a Cowboys fan said on Twitter.

“No Deebo/Aiyuk/CMC for the 49ers this Sunday,” one fan said, listing other stars missing for the Niners.

“Dudes Cooked,” a fan who doesn’t think McCaffrey will have much of a career left said.

It’s been a tough season for the Niners, and it looks like things won’t be getting better for a while yet.

[Adam Schefter]